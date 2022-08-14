Cowen Raises Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $53.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GO. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $40.51 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,927 shares of company stock valued at $25,541,741 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 328,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 56,361 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

