Cowen Trims Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price to $95.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PLNT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 105.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average is $78.53. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $61.11 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.