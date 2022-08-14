Cowen Trims Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price to $95.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on PLNT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.42.
Planet Fitness Stock Performance
Shares of PLNT stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 105.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average is $78.53. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $61.11 and a 1 year high of $99.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
