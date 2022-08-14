Craig Hallum Increases Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $32.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRNT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.60.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

