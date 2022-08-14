Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) a €242.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €242.00 ($246.94) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MUV2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($260.20) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($265.31) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($306.12) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($311.22) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($250.00) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FRA:MUV2 opened at €238.70 ($243.57) on Wednesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of €166.59 ($169.99) and a 52-week high of €198.95 ($203.01). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €222.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €234.67.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

