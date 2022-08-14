Credit Suisse Group Boosts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $33.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BE. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.71.

BE stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 3.19.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,091 shares of company stock worth $987,004 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,803,000 after purchasing an additional 251,745 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,035,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after buying an additional 72,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after buying an additional 77,018 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,637,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after buying an additional 105,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

