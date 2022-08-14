Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given New GBX 8,100 Price Target at Barclays

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 8,300 ($100.29) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,400 ($101.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,100 ($97.87).

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,286 ($88.04) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,715.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of £10.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,431.43. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 5,862 ($70.83) and a one year high of £105.05 ($126.93).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

