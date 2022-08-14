Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.22.

CROMF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.