Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

CRKN stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.96. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown ElectroKinetics

Separately, Dawson James decreased their price target on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from $4.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.96% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

(Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

Further Reading

