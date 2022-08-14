CVD Equipment (CVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $42.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

