Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Cut by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI opened at $131.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

