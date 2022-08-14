Deliveroo’s (ROO) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 110 ($1.33) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Deliveroo to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Beaufort Securities raised Deliveroo to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.06) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deliveroo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 137.20 ($1.66).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Price Performance

ROO opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.15) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.12. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.80 ($4.79). The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Insider Activity at Deliveroo

About Deliveroo

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £36,855 ($44,532.38). Insiders sold a total of 121,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,529 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.