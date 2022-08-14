Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Delta Air Lines worth $27,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE DAL opened at $34.50 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.