Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Danske

Danske initiated coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 306.00 to 313.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

