DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 44,171 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.3 %

XRAY stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.