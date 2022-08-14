Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €88.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($89.80) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($83.67) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($93.88) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €99.00 ($101.02) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €70.20 ($71.63) on Thursday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($57.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €65.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.47.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

