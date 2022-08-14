Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €73.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on G24. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($74.49) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($65.61) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($79.59) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €57.40 ($58.57) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 1 year high of €73.08 ($74.57). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.64.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.