Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €45.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €49.90 ($50.92) target price on Talanx in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR:TLX opened at €35.58 ($36.31) on Thursday. Talanx has a 12 month low of €33.44 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of €44.42 ($45.33). The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

