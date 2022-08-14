Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSE. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $12.30 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.64.

Trinseo Stock Performance

TSE stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Trinseo by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after buying an additional 98,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after acquiring an additional 904,287 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

