Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,560 ($30.93) price objective on the stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Admiral Group to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,325.17 ($28.10).

Admiral Group Stock Performance

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,258 ($27.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,152.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,085.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,417.55. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,706 ($44.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Admiral Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 4,387.76%.

In related news, insider Annette Court bought 1,181 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, for a total transaction of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

Further Reading

