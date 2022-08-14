Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.70 ($90.51) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday.

LEG Immobilien Stock Up 0.9 %

LEG stock opened at €88.68 ($90.49) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a one year high of €98.50 ($100.51). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €97.77.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

