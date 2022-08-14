DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:DDI)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDIGet Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.63 million and a PE ratio of 18.34. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDIGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. DoubleDown Interactive makes up approximately 1.8% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of DoubleDown Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.