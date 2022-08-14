DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.
DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance
Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.63 million and a PE ratio of 18.34. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.
Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
Featured Articles
