DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.63 million and a PE ratio of 18.34. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. DoubleDown Interactive makes up approximately 1.8% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of DoubleDown Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

