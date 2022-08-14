Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cactus by 28.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Cactus Price Performance

WHD stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $64.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $30,388,637.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $30,388,637.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,389,748 shares of company stock valued at $73,478,068. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

