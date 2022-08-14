Duality Advisers LP Has $204,000 Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,553 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Donaldson by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Donaldson by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

