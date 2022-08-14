Duality Advisers LP Invests $148,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,709,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after buying an additional 2,011,798 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,160,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,052,000 after buying an additional 1,133,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,353,000 after buying an additional 936,614 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,968,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,234,000 after buying an additional 632,408 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 596,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 404,561 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Shares of ADPT opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.