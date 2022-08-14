Duality Advisers LP Invests $148,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,709,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after buying an additional 2,011,798 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,160,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,052,000 after buying an additional 1,133,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,353,000 after buying an additional 936,614 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,968,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,234,000 after buying an additional 632,408 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 596,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 404,561 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies
In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of ADPT opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $40.00.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.