Duality Advisers LP Invests $226,000 in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SLM by 21.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of SLM by 7,237.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.17 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.19.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Articles

