Duality Advisers LP Invests $245,000 in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hillenbrand Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $47.62 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.