Duality Advisers LP Invests $261,000 in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,902 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in New Relic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Insider Transactions at New Relic

In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $96,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $96,692.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,430.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,437 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Relic Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

NYSE NEWR opened at $69.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. Research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.