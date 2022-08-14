Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,861,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,497,000 after acquiring an additional 998,522 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,362,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,132,000 after buying an additional 1,130,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,690,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,376,000 after buying an additional 2,147,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,130,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after buying an additional 134,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $37.78.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.