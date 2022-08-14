Duality Advisers LP Makes New $174,000 Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 240,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 210,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Price Performance

OI opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

About O-I Glass

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

