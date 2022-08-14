Duality Advisers LP Makes New $274,000 Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,575,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,252,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:THG opened at $134.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.13. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.