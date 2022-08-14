Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS opened at $441.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $418.00 to $463.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.13.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

