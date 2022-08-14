Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $55,983,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after acquiring an additional 363,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,079,000 after acquiring an additional 295,152 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

