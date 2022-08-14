Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 2,388 UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,853,000 after purchasing an additional 157,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 822,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,924,000 after purchasing an additional 211,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 27,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 539,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,519,000 after buying an additional 70,076 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $97.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.91. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

UMB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.