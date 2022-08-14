Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 2,867 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 23,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.75. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.