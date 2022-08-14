Duality Advisers LP Takes $209,000 Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Insmed by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,520,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,908,000 after buying an additional 135,216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Insmed by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,790,000 after buying an additional 603,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,059,000 after buying an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,306,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,603,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Insmed by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,302,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after buying an additional 67,849 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Insmed to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of INSM opened at $27.26 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 314,355 shares of company stock worth $8,279,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

