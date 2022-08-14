Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dutch Bros from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dutch Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.60.

NYSE:BROS opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Gillett bought 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,906,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Gillett acquired 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 6.3% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

