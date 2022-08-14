E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.35) price objective on E.On in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.41 ($9.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.00. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($11.02).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.