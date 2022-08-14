E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Price Performance

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.41 ($9.60) on Wednesday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.00.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.