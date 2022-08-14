eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 771,837 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 17,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $44,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in eBay by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,902 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

eBay Stock Up 1.8 %

EBAY stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

