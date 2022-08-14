eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $13.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get eHealth alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 471,905 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after buying an additional 246,152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its position in eHealth by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,243,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Stock Up 14.4 %

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.27. eHealth has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.24). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.