EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,246,200 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 1,537,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of EMCHF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

EML Payments Limited provides payment card technology solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift & Incentive, and Virtual Account Numbers. The company offers white label gaming cards, salary packaging cards, and commission payouts solutions, as well as coalition marketing platform.

