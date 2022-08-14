Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives $2,229.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,229.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on GMVHF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.01) to GBX 2,034 ($24.58) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,430 ($29.36) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 2,590 ($31.30) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

GMVHF opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Entain has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

