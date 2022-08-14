Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.43) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.45). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,880. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

