Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

