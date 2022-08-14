Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.71

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.71 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 5.44 ($0.07). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 4,083,041 shares.

Eurasia Mining Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 33.99 and a quick ratio of 32.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.95 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00.

About Eurasia Mining

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

