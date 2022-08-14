Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €35.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($36.22) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €20.97 ($21.40) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($33.64). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €21.51 and its 200 day moving average is €24.44.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

