Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €20.90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($21.33) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €20.97 ($21.40) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €21.51 and its 200 day moving average is €24.44. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

