Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.50

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$49.50 and last traded at C$48.50, with a volume of 72627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$47.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on EIF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.45.
Exchange Income Trading Up 2.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47.
Exchange Income Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Exchange Income
In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$418,500.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
Further Reading
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.