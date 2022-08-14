Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.50

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$49.50 and last traded at C$48.50, with a volume of 72627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$47.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EIF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.45.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47.

Exchange Income Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Exchange Income

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$418,500.

About Exchange Income

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.