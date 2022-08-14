Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 125.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,785,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,435,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,289,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

