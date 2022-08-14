F45 Training (FXLV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect F45 Training to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. F45 Training has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.07 million. On average, analysts expect F45 Training to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

F45 Training Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of FXLV opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. F45 Training has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F45 Training by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 501,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in F45 Training by 37.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 396,132 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of F45 Training by 3,963.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 167,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of F45 Training by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 66,499 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie cut F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

About F45 Training

(Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Further Reading

