F45 Training (FXLV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect F45 Training to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. F45 Training has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.07 million. On average, analysts expect F45 Training to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
F45 Training Stock Up 11.4 %
Shares of FXLV opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. F45 Training has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $17.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie cut F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.
About F45 Training
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
